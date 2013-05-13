FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia housing finance rises 5.2 pct in March
May 13, 2013

Australia housing finance rises 5.2 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian home loan commitments
for March, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Monday.
        
    (Owner occupied)    Mar      Feb      m/m pct    Mar' 12
    Seasonally adj      48,071   45,695   +5.2       45,226
 
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 3.5 percent in home loans, a
Reuters poll showed.
    The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes rose 5.8
percent to A$14.9 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value
of loans for investment homes rose 2.1 percent to A$8.1 billion.
   The number of commitments to buy new homes rose 21.1 percent
after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established
homes rose 4.2 percent. The number of loan commitments for
building homes rose 4.6 percent.  
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

