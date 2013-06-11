FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia housing finance rises 0.8 pct in April
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 4 years

Australia housing finance rises 0.8 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australian home loan commitments
for April, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Tuesday.
        
    (Owner occupied)    Apr      Mar      m/m pct    Apr' 12
    Seasonally adj      48,475   48,085   +0.8       45,332
 
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.0 percent in home loans, a
Reuters poll showed.
    The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes fell 0.9
percent to A$14.6 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value
of loans for investment homes rose 1.1 percent to A$8.1 billion.
   The number of commitments to buy new homes fell 0.4 percent
after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established
homes rose 1.0 percent. The number of loan commitments for
building homes rose 0.2 percent.  
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.