UPDATE 1-Benign Australia inflation supports rate cut view

* Case for RBA rate cut on Tuesday grows

* May inflation gauge subdued, job ads fall

* Markets price 50/50 chance of 50 bp cut by RBA

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank is under increasing pressure to cut interest rates this week and a private survey on Monday showing subdued inflation suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has plenty of room to ease if it chooses to.

A raft of data out on Monday was disappointing, with job advertisements falling for a second month in May, and company profits slipping again in the three months to March.

The latest figures followed fresh signs of economic weakness in the United States and China at a time when Spain’s banking problems have deepened fears about Europe’s debt crisis.

Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan called for further decisive action in Europe.

“It’s true at the end of last year they did take action and things settled for a while, but what I think people want to see now is further action in Europe,” he told ABC radio.

Australia has so far escaped the worst of the turmoil in much of the developed world, thanks largely to a boom in its vast mining sector. Unemployment is low, government finances are largely intact and growth is steady, if not spectacular.

But mounting worries about the impact on the country from a sharp slowdown, particularly in top consumer China, have shored up expectations the RBA will cut its 3.75 percent cash rate at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.

“We expect the RBA to ease by 50 basis points to try to get a reasonable lift to confidence, whereas a 25 basis points move would be overwhelmed from the negative headlines out there at the moment,” said John Horner, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

The central bank surprised many last month by slashing an aggressive 50 basis points off its cash rate after government data showed inflation running well below expectations in the first quarter.

Investors have fully priced in the risk of a 25 basis point cut this week, with June interbank futures implying a 50-50 chance of a larger half percentage point cut. Over the next 12 months, the market has 160 basis points worth of easings factored in.

SUBDUED INFLATION

A private gauge of Australian inflation showed price pressures remained well contained in May. The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute’s measure of consumer prices was flat in May, following a 0.3 percent rise in April.

This saw the annual pace slow to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent, under the RBA’s long-term target of 2 to 3 percent. The survey’s measure of underlying inflation was also flat in May, nudging the annual pace down to 1.9 percent.

“(There is) no impediment from this report to an easing from the RBA tomorrow,” said National Australia Bank’s economist David de Garis.

Adding pressure on the central bank to ease, job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet fell 2.4 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent decline in April.

“Job advertising trends are sending a signal of a softening in labour demand in Australia, including more recently in the mining states,” said Ivan Colhoun, head of Australian economics at ANZ.

“This mainly reflects continuing weaker performance in the non-mining sectors of the economy. Traditionally, weaker job advertising has been a reliable lead indicator of both lower interest rates and rising unemployment.”

The official jobs numbers for May are due on Thursday and analysts generally look for the unemployment rate to nudge up to 5.1 percent, from 4.9 percent in April.

Also out on Monday, Government figures showed company gross operating profits fell a worse-than-expected 4.0 percent in the first quarter, compared with the previous quarter, while inventories rose 0.9 percent.