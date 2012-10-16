UPDATE 1-Australia c.bank cut rates to offset slower growth outlook

(Updates with market reaction, analyst comment)

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank said it cut interest rates earlier this month as a pullback in mining investment and a darker global outlook meant domestic growth would likely be lower than expected in the year ahead.

In minutes of the Oct. 2 meeting, where the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered its cash rate by a quarter point to 3.25 percent, board members also noted that the labour market had softened recently.

“Therefore, at this meeting, the board judged that it was appropriate for the stance of monetary policy to be a little more accommodative, thereby providing some additional support to demand over the period ahead,” the minutes said.

Yet, the RBA said rate cuts earlier in the year were still working through the economy and it was too early to see the impact of the recent slump in bulk commodity prices, including iron ore, Australia’s biggest export earner.

So far this year, the bank has eased by a total of 100 basis points, having also cut in May and June. The minutes gave no guidance on the chance of further cuts, though financial markets are pricing in a real prospect of a move to 3 percent in November.

Last week, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said there was plenty of scope for the bank to cushion the local economy from a global slowdown.

The Australian dollar took the minutes in its stride, holding relatively steady at $1.0263, while interbank futures <0#YIB:> continued to imply a two-in-three chance of a cut in November. The market sees the cash rate falling to record lows around 2.25-2.50 percent on a 12-month horizon.

Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank, said he believed the RBA will cut again in November.

“Short of a nasty surprise in the CPI report next week, we think they’ll follow through. They believe the inflation outlook gives it scope to cut rates,” he said.

Indeed, the RBA said the inflation outlook was consistent with its 2-3 percent target over the next one to two years.

The central bank reiterated that it expected mining investments to peak a little earlier, and at a somewhat lower level, than it previously believed.

Still, it saw mining investment continuing to underpin growth in the coming quarters, offsetting a sluggish non-mining sector and lower government spending.

Members also noted the local dollar remained high by historical standards, despite the fall in commodity prices and weaker global and domestic outlook.

On China, Australia’s most valuable export market, board members said slowing growth there had resulted in weaker demand for steel, which in turn prompted a slide in steel and iron ore prices.

“The Chinese authorities had announced a number of infrastructure projects, although the additional stimulus that this imparted was likely to be modest in the near term,” the minutes added.

Other advanced economies were growing only modestly or contracting, RBA Board members observed. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)