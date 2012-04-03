FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia Feb retail sales rise 0.2 pct
April 3, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

Australia Feb retail sales rise 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
February, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Tuesday.	
   	
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Feb      Jan     m/m pct    Feb'11
 Seasonally adj     20.99    20.95    +0.2      20.58
    Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at +0.3
pct.	
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a
Reuters poll showed.	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

