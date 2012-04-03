Australia Feb retail sales rise 0.2 pct

SYDNEY, April 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for February, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Feb Jan m/m pct Feb'11 Seasonally adj 20.99 20.95 +0.2 20.58 Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at +0.3 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)