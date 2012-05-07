FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia March retail sales rise 0.9 pct
May 7, 2012

Australia March retail sales rise 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
March, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Monday.	
   	
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Mar      Feb     m/m pct    Mar'11
 Seasonally adj     21.23    21.03    +0.9      20.47
 	
 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume terms:    
 A$ (billion)       Q1       Q4      q/q pct   Q1'11 
 Seasonally adj     61.89    60.81    +1.8      60.17 
    
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.3 pct
from +0.2 pct.	
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, and
an increase of 0.5 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll
showed.	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

