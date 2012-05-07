Australia March retail sales rise 0.9 pct

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for March, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Mar Feb m/m pct Mar'11 Seasonally adj 21.23 21.03 +0.9 20.47 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume terms: A$ (billion) Q1 Q4 q/q pct Q1'11 Seasonally adj 61.89 60.81 +1.8 60.17 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.3 pct from +0.2 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, and an increase of 0.5 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)