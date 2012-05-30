FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia April retail sales fall 0.2 pct
May 30, 2012

Australia April retail sales fall 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
April, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Wednesday.	
   	
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Apr      May     m/m pct    Apr'11
 Seasonally adj     21.21    21.26    -0.2      20.72
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +1.1 pct
from +0.9 pct.	
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, a
Reuters poll showed.	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)

