Australia April retail sales fall 0.2 pct

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for April, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Apr May m/m pct Apr'11 Seasonally adj 21.21 21.26 -0.2 20.72 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +1.1 pct from +0.9 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)