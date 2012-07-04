FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia May retail sales rise 0.5 pct
July 4, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

Australia May retail sales rise 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
May, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Wednesday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       May      Apr     m/m pct    May'11
 Seasonally adj     21.31    21.20    +0.5      20.58
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.1 pct
from -0.2 pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, a
Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

