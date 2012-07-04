Australia May retail sales rise 0.5 pct

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for May, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) May Apr m/m pct May'11 Seasonally adj 21.31 21.20 +0.5 20.58 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.1 pct from -0.2 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)