FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia June retail sales rise 1.0 pct, m/m
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia June retail sales rise 1.0 pct, m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
June, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Thursday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Jun      May     m/m pct    Jun'11
 Seasonally adj     21.58    21.36    +1.0      20.49
 
 A$ (billion)       Q2       Q1      q/q pct   Q2'11 
 Seasonally adj     62.56    61.71   +1.4      60.19  
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.8 pct
from +0.5 pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.7 percent on the month, and
an increase of 0.8 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll
showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.