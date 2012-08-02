Australia June retail sales rise 1.0 pct, m/m

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for June, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Jun May m/m pct Jun'11 Seasonally adj 21.58 21.36 +1.0 20.49 A$ (billion) Q2 Q1 q/q pct Q2'11 Seasonally adj 62.56 61.71 +1.4 60.19 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.8 pct from +0.5 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.7 percent on the month, and an increase of 0.8 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)