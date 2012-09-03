Australia July retail sales fall 0.8 pct

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for July, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Jul Jun m/m pct Jul'11 Seasonally adj 21.42 21.58 -0.8 20.69 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +1.2 pct from +1.0 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)