Australia July retail sales fall 0.8 pct
September 3, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Australia July retail sales fall 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
July, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Jul      Jun     m/m pct    Jul'11
 Seasonally adj     21.42    21.58    -0.8      20.69
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +1.2 pct
from +1.0 pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, a
Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

