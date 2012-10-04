Australia Aug retail sales rise 0.2 pct

SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for August, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Aug Jul m/m pct Aug'11 Seasonally adj 21.46 21.40 +0.2 20.80 Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at -0.8 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)