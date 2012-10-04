FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia Aug retail sales rise 0.2 pct
October 4, 2012 / 1:36 AM / in 5 years

Australia Aug retail sales rise 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
August, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Thursday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Aug      Jul     m/m pct    Aug'11
 Seasonally adj     21.46    21.40    +0.2      20.80
    Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at -0.8
pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, a
Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

