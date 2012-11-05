FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Sept retail sales rise 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Australia Sept retail sales rise 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
September and the third quarter, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Sep      Aug     m/m pct    Sep'11
 Seasonally adj     21.59    21.47    +0.5      20.85
 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume terms:
 A$ (billion)       Q3       Q2      q/q pct    Q3'11
 Seasonally adj     63.80    63.88    -0.1      61.81
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.3 pct
from +0.2 pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, and
a fall of 0.2 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.