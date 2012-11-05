Australia Sept retail sales rise 0.5 pct

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for September and the third quarter, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Sep Aug m/m pct Sep'11 Seasonally adj 21.59 21.47 +0.5 20.85 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume terms: A$ (billion) Q3 Q2 q/q pct Q3'11 Seasonally adj 63.80 63.88 -0.1 61.81 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.3 pct from +0.2 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, and a fall of 0.2 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)