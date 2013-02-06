FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Dec retail sales fall 0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2013 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

Australia Dec retail sales fall 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
December and the fourth quarter, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
   
 Monthly retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Dec      Nov     m/m pct    Dec'11
 Seasonally adj     21.42    21.47    -0.2      20.94
 
 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures:
 A$ (billion)       Q4       Q3      q/q pct    Q4'11
 Seasonally adj     63.75    63.72    +0.1      62.11
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: -0.2 pct
from -0.1 pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, as
well as for the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.