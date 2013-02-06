Australia Dec retail sales fall 0.2 pct

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for December and the fourth quarter, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Monthly retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Dec Nov m/m pct Dec'11 Seasonally adj 21.42 21.47 -0.2 20.94 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures: A$ (billion) Q4 Q3 q/q pct Q4'11 Seasonally adj 63.75 63.72 +0.1 62.11 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: -0.2 pct from -0.1 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, as well as for the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)