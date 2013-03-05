Australia retail sales rise 0.9 pct in January

SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for January, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Jan Dec m/m pct Jan'12 Seasonally adj 21.59 21.41 +0.9 20.97 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: -0.4 pct from -0.2 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)