Australia retail sales rise 1.3 pct in February
April 4, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia retail sales rise 1.3 pct in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
February, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Thursday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Feb      Jan     m/m pct    Feb'12
 Seasonally adj     21.95    21.67    +1.3      20.99
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +1.2 pct
from +0.9 pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a
Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

