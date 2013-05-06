FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia retail sales fall 0.4 pct in March
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2013 / 1:35 AM / in 4 years

Australia retail sales fall 0.4 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
March, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Monday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Mar      Feb     m/m pct   Mar'12
 Seasonally adj     21.9     22.0    -0.4      21.2 
    Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised. 
    
 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures:
 A$ (billion)       Q1      Q4      q/q pct    Q1'12
 Seasonally adj     65.3    63.9    +2.2       63.0 
 
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month and
an increase of 1.7 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll
showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.