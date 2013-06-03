FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia retail sales rise 0.2 pct in April
June 3, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 4 years

Australia retail sales rise 0.2 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
April, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Monday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Apr      Mar     m/m pct    Apr'12
 Seasonally adj     21.89    21.85    +0.2      21.22
    Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at -0.4
pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a
Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
