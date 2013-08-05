FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia retail sales flat in June
August 5, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia retail sales flat in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian retail turnover for
June, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
   
 Retail turnover at current prices:  
 A$ (billion)       Jun      May     m/m pct    Jun'12
 Seasonally adj     21.82    21.81     0.0      21.59
 
 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures:
  A$ (billion)       Q2      Q1      q/q pct    Q2'12
  Seasonally adj     65.13   65.16    0.0       63.86
    
    Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.2 pct
from +0.1 pct.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, and
a fall of 0.1 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
