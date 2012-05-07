UPDATE 1-Australia retail sales jump, dent June rate cut view

* Retail sales post biggest jump in 11 months

* Job ads fall in April after 3 months of gains

* Business conditions slip, confidence up

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s retail sales posted their biggest jump in nearly a year in March, an encouraging end to the quarter amid industry hopes for a sustained pick-up after a surprisingly large interest rate cut last week.

Monday’s data showed retail sales rose 0.9 percent to A$21.2 billion ($21.6 billion), handily beating forecasts for a rise of 0.2 percent as households spend more on eating out and shopping for clothing and footwear.

Sales for the first quarter were up 1.8 percent when adjusted for inflation, snapping a run of soft outcomes and well above forecasts for a 0.5 percent rise.

The report offset figures from ANZ Bank showing a 3.1 percent fall in job advertisements in April, although this decline followed three months of gains.

The Australian dollar drifted up to $1.0137 from $1.0113 in response to the data, but stayed near a four-month trough of $1.0111 set earlier on renewed global concerns after weak U.S. jobs data and elections in Greece and France.

“This should reduce any follow-up rate cut move in June, although it certainly won’t stop speculation that rates still have a long way to go,” said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> still implied another 75 basis points worth of easing by year-end as concerns of a global slowdown outweigh any signs of a domestic pick-up. This would take the cash rate to lows of 3.0 percent, last seen during the global financial crisis.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised last week by cutting 50 basis points off its cash rate to 3.75 percent, when most economists had anticipated a more measured 25 basis points.

It also downgraded its outlook for inflation and the economy, expecting growth of just 3.0 percent this year, below the trend pace of around 3.25-3.5 percent.

The A$240 billion retail sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia’s GDP and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with 10.6 percent of all jobs.

But the retail industry is less important than it once was as a booming mining sector takes over as the driver of economic growth. Spending habits have also changed with consumers shopping more online and favouring services over goods.

The RBA estimates the retail report now covers only around one third of total consumption, down from 40 percent in the 1980s. The impact has been clear in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures which have showed household consumption growing far more strongly than suggested by the retail data.

Another survey by the National Australia Bank out earlier showed a deterioration in business conditions in April, although firms remained confident about the near-term outlook.

“The NAB survey points to below trend growth so unless you get a bounce in the next few months, we’re probably tracking sub-trend at the moment,” said Michael Turner, strategist at RBC.

“The data today probably provides justification of the 50 basis cut they did. It doesn’t tell you a huge amount of what they’re going to do.” ($1 = 0.9810 Australian dollars) (Editing by Richard Pullin)