November 15, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Australia new vehicle sales slip in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia slipped in October, taking a breather after two straight months of solid gains as sports utility vehicles snapped their meteoric run.

Government figures out on Thursday showed new vehicle sales fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in October to 95,720, following rises of 4.6 percent and 4.3 percent in the past two months. But sales were still up a hefty 8.6 percent compared to October last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles fell 3.0 percent to 26,712. Sales of passenger vehicles declined by 3.1 percent, while sales of other vehicles, including trucks, eased 1.6 percent.

Industry data out earlier in the month showed new vehicle sales jumped 12.2 percent on October last year. Toyota retained top spot on the sales ladder with 19.4 percent of the market in October.

The Holden unit of General Motors regained second spot with 10.7 percent, while Ford recovered to 8.8 percent. Mazda eased to fourth with 8.1 percent, while Hyundai took fifth spot with 7.9 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
