FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Portugal sees steady growth, uncertain on new budget
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Portugal sees steady growth, uncertain on new budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal forecast on Thursday that the economy should grow 1.7 percent in 2016 after 1.6 percent this year, but warned that the projections are especially uncertain as the country awaits budget plans from the new government.

The central bank’s winter bulletin provided its first projections for the economy after nearly two months of political undertainty which resulted in a Socialist government coming to power in November which has not yet presented a 2016 budget.

“Uncertainty is higher than normal,” the bulletin said. “Information about the budget plans that will be implemented in coming years is still unknown.”

The Socialist government, which will rule with the support of the far left Communists and Left Bloc in parliament, has said it will only complete a draft budget for 2016 in early January.

Many economists fear that the new government could water down attempts to cut the budget deficit as it moves to end the harsh austerity of recents years. Still, the Socialists have promised to stick to European budget goals.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.