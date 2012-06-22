Belgian housing may be overvalued - central bank

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Belgium’s housing market may be overvalued and its insurance sector is struggling to make a profit on life policies, but the situation is not so acute as to warrant intervention, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Belgian house prices have roughly doubled in the past decade, without the correction seen in the neighbouring Netherlands and far removed from the property crashes that have crippled Ireland and Spain. Belgian mortgage loans have swelled to some 170 billion euros ($214 billion) from 100 billion euros in 2006.

On one measure - the ratio between household disposible income and average mortgage loan repayments - prices in Belgium, the euro zone’s sixth largest economy, may be overvalued by 15 percent.

“There are indications of overvaluation,” said Belgian central bank board member Mathias Dewatripont, who oversees financial stability. “There is no reason to panic, but one must be vigilant.”

However, there are few indications that Belgians have too great a debt burden or that loan defaults are increasing.

The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) had risen to about 55 percent about 35 percent a decade ago, but this was well below the euro zone average of 65 percent, a cc ording to the central bank report.

Belgian households are also weathly, with assets equivalent to more than twice the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), higher than in all the major euro zone economies.

The average loan-to-value ratio of homes had also declined to below 65 percent now from almost 80 percent a decade ago, showing households less stretched by mortgage debt.

There was no sign of a pick-up in bad loans, with the proportion facing payment defaults after five years around 3.5 percent. The trend had not changed since the crisis of 2008-2009.

The central bank, which oversees Belgium’s financial sector, said that banks faced a tough environment and needed to adhere to stricter capital ratios. Belgian banks as a whole made a net loss of 0.4 billion euros in 2011, against a net profit of 5.6 billion euros in 2010.

Write-offs, notably related to Greece, had a large impact on Belgian banks. Belgium’s insurance sector, which includes Ageas , made a net loss of 0.9 billion euros.

The central bank expressed concern that very low interest rates made it hard for companies to make a profit on life insurance policies offering guaranteed returns.

Belgian insurers had sharply increased their holdings of Belgian sovereign debt since 2008. Ten-year Belgian government bonds yields were around 3.3 percent on Friday, just off euro-era lows of below 3 percent and compared with a typical pre-crisis return of at least 4 percent. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)