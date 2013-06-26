Brazil's ruling party to propose tax on large fortunes

* Tax plan is part of strategy to win voter support

* Some lawmakers seek tax on fortunes above $5.9 million

* Proposed wealth tax comes in wake of large street protests

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s ruling Workers’ Party will soon introduce legislation in Congress to tax large fortunes in order to help fund increased urban transport subsidies.

Party leaders who met late on Tuesday in Brasilia agreed on a series of plans that include endorsing a broad political reform and an overhaul of the country’s tax code in Congress. The plans also include a rapprochement with unions, cooperatives and other minority groups before the 2014 presidential election.

The wealth tax is “a key part of this strategy,” said Rui Falcão, president of the party, more commonly known as the PT.

Under a draft proposal that is still in discussion, individuals with a net worth exceeding 13 million reais ($5.9 million) would be subject to the extraordinary levy. The tax plan, still in its initial phases, has not yet been presented to President Dilma Rousseff.

Efforts to tax fortunes in Brazil faced fierce opposition in the past but could get traction amid growing popular discontent. Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets over the past month protesting rampant corruption, the rising cost of living and deficient public services.

Jose Guimarães, the leader of the PT bloc in the lower house, said the wealth tax is key to help the government fund a number of urban transportation projects and subsidies that are being accelerated because of the protests.

“How do you plan to finance the improvement of services if we don’t push for this tax? There’s no other way,” Guimarães was quoted as saying on the party’s website. “The rich have to help. Why does the state have to pay for all this?”

Some analysts worry that the Rousseff administration could resort to higher spending as a way to halt the demonstrations. Brazil’s slowing economy, global market turmoil and reduced exports have taken a toll on public finances. In April, the government posted its lowest budget result for the month since 2004.

A tax on large fortunes, known as IGF, currently exists, though a so-called complementary law still has to be approved for it to be enforced. Issues such as the type of taxpayer subject to the tax as well as the rate and basis of calculation for the levy have not been discussed by lawmakers.

In 2010, a congressional committee endorsed a bill that regulates the IGF tax. The bill is ready to be acted on in a plenary session of the lower house, but no date has been set.