January 15, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian home prices drop in December - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada slumped in December, led by declines in Calgary and Edmonton, as the drop in oil prices hurt homebuyer demand in the resource-dependent region of the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday,

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 5.8 percent last month from November. Actual sales for December, not seasonally adjusted, were up 7.9 percent from December 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.4 percent from December 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

