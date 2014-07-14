FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home price rise in June - Teranet
July 14, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian home price rise in June - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in June but the pace of 12-month home price inflation slowed to its lowest rate in six months, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Monday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices were up 0.9 percent last month following a 0.8 percent increase in May.

Prices were up 4.45 percent from a year earlier, a deceleration from May’s 4.6 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

