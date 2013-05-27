China needs 7 pct annual growth to hit per capita GDP target -Li

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - China needs average annual economic growth of 7 percent to reach its goal of doubling per capita gross national product by 2020, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday during a visit to Berlin.

Speaking after talks with German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, Li also described China’s 7.7 percent economic growth notched up in the first quarter of this year as “appropriate”.

Some recent data have suggested the world’s second largest economy is losing momentum and economists say it may miss its 2013 growth target of 7.5 percent.