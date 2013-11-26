Colombia to miss 2013 tax goal but hit deficit target - finance minister

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Colombia’s tax revenue for 2013 will come in almost 2 trillion pesos ($1.04 billion) below the government’s target but the country will meet its fiscal deficit goal of 2.4 percent, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Tax receipts for 2013 will total 100.4 trillion pesos ($52.1 billion), Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said, below the 102.3 trillion ($53.1 billion) target the government set in June.

“We always set ambitious goals to keep tax authorities motivated to maximize their results, but the important thing is the actual revenue,” Cardenas told reporters. He did not say how the government would make up for the revenue shortfall.

“The most significant of all is that this revenue will allow us to meet our fiscal deficit goal,” he said.

The government has set a fiscal deficit goal of 2.4 percent of GDP for 2013.

Cardenas said that 2013 tax collection up to November 22 increased 6.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, to 94 trillion pesos ($48.8 billion) from 88.5 trillion pesos ($45.9 billion).

“We are very satisfied with tax revenue growth,” said Cardenas.