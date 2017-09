COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s July retail sales index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year against a fall in June of 0.8 percent, data from the Danish statistics office showed on Thursday.

Earlier, the office reported that the consumer confidence index had stretched its record-breaking period of growth by a sixth month as it increased in August to 11.4 points. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)