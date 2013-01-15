FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia eyes 7-yr, 10-yr Eurobonds this year-finmin
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Serbia eyes 7-yr, 10-yr Eurobonds this year-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Serbia is looking at 7-year and 10-year euro-denominated bond issues, both worth $1 billion, this year and could tap the Russian debt market with a $250 million bond issue, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said on Tuesday.

Dinkic, speaking on the sideline of a Euromoney conference in Vienna, said he hoped to conclude work on a $1 billion direct government loan from Russia in the first quarter and receive the first tranche in the second quarter.

He said the country would not seek a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and planned to hold talks with the IMF in the next few months about precautionary lending arrangements. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.