UniCredit CEE head plays down writedown risks
#Financials
January 15, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

UniCredit CEE head plays down writedown risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The head of UniCredit’s central and eastern Europe operations played down prospects for goodwill writedowns, saying the region’s leading lender had always taken a conservative approach to valuations.

“We feel pretty confident we have a clean house. No surprises,” Gianni Franco Papa told a news conference on Tuesday when asked about rival Erste Group Bank’s move to book 300 million euros ($401 million) in writedowns, primarily for its Romanian business. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)

