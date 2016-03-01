FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Emerging Europe business climate stagnates as Russia weighs
March 1, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Emerging Europe business climate stagnates as Russia weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

VIENNA, March 1 (Reuters) - The business climate in central and eastern Europe stagnated in
the three months to October/November, according to the OeKB CEE Business Climate index released
on Tuesday. 
    Investors were markedly more negative about the climate Russia as Moscow's standoff with the
West over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Syria continued to weigh overall. Still, investors
looked more favourably on the business climate in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
    
CEE REGION                I/2016    IV/2015   III/2015   II/2015    I/2015   IV/2014   III/2014 
 
(Survey conducted*)      (JAN/FEB)  (OCT/NOV) (JUL/AUG) (APR/MAY) (JAN/FEB)  (OCT/NOV) (JUL/AUG)
                                    ECONOMIC OUTLOOK             16        16        18       
14         2         5         15                                           
CURRENT BUSINESS SITUATION   22        21        23        23         19        20        25
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS        21        21        23        19         12        10        16
BUSINESS CLIMATE             21        21        23        21         15        15        20   
INVESTMENT STOCKS            11        6         7         7          5         5         6     
                                     
(*balances in percentage points)
         
    INDEX (2007=100)
CURRENT BUSINESS SITUATION   84      83.6      84.4      84.4       83        83.2      85.1
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS        86      86        86.8      85.2       82        81.7      84
BUSINESS CLIMATE             84.9    84.9      85.7      84.9       83        82.6      84.5    
                                         
                    
BUSINESS CLIMATE (COUNTRY) I/2016   IV/2015   III/2015  II/2015   I/2015    IV/2014   II/2014   
POLAND                        30       40        42        45         36        32         40   
                                   
CZECH REPUBLIC                34       31        38        38         30        28         34   
                                  
ROMANIA                       33       30        31        31         30        22         23   
                               
SLOVAKIA                      27       28        29        29         26        25         26   
                            
SLOVENIA                      24       18        25        25         20        13         21   
                               
HUNGARY                       25       28        28        24         20        15         22   
                               
BULGARIA                      19       24        22        21         18        4          12   
                            
BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA            27       19        20        19         22        14         10   
                               
SERBIA                        28       18        16        19         10        14         11   
                                
CROATIA                       18       12        13        9          5         13         12   
                            
RUSSIA                       -25      -12       -5        -13        -31       -11         24   
                               UKRAINE                      -19      -19       -29       -37    
   -43       -41        -27                                 
           
    NOTE - Surveyed companies have three options to answer: positive, neutral or   
negative. The index shows the balance of positive answers minus negative   
answers. A value above zero signals more positive than negative answers, a value   
below zero more negative than positive answers.      
    The OeKB Central European Business Climate Index is based on quarterly   
surveys conducted over two months of around 400 international companies with regional
headquarters in Austria that manage 1,500 affiliate companies in 21 countries in central and   
Eastern Europe.

 (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
