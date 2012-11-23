FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P confirms France's AA+ rating, warns on deficit
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump's 'business-friendly' gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump's 'business-friendly' gun plan will worsen global conflicts
November 23, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

S&P confirms France's AA+ rating, warns on deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s rating agency confirmed France’s long-term rating of AA+ on Friday and negative outlook but warned the government was likely to miss its public deficit target next year.

Days after rival Moody’s stripped France of its Aaa rating, S&P said in a statement: “The affirmation reflects our opinion that the French government remains committed to budgetary and structural reforms that would build on the measures it has proposed so far and improve the country’s growth potential.”

