S&P confirms France's AA+ rating, warns on deficit

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s rating agency confirmed France’s long-term rating of AA+ on Friday and negative outlook but warned the government was likely to miss its public deficit target next year.

Days after rival Moody’s stripped France of its Aaa rating, S&P said in a statement: “The affirmation reflects our opinion that the French government remains committed to budgetary and structural reforms that would build on the measures it has proposed so far and improve the country’s growth potential.”