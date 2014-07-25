FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German consumer morale at highest level in more than 7.5 years
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 25, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

German consumer morale at highest level in more than 7.5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German consumer morale rose to its highest level in more than 7-1/2 years heading into August as shoppers became more upbeat about their future income prospects than at any point since 1991, a survey showed on Friday.

Market research group GfK said its forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people, climbed to 9.0 going into August from 8.9 in July.

That was the strongest reading since December 2006 and was higher than the Reuters consensus forecast for 8.9 - a positive sign for domestic demand, on which the government is relying to drive growth this year as exports are seen remaining weak.

“Despite the escalation in the situations in Israel and Ukraine, German consumers continue to be exceedingly optimistic this summer,” GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said.

He said the downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine last week had not been factored into the survey, which was almost complete at the time of the crash, but said this, along with the Gaza crisis, could start to hurt consumers’ mood.

Germans’ income expectations have risen to their highest level since 1991, when Gfk started collecting data for the newly reunified country.

Germans are benefitting from a stable labour market, rising wages and moderate inflation, and GfK said retirees could also expect a real increase in income this year.

Consumers’ expectations for German economic growth took a slight dip due to the crises in the Middle East and eastern Ukraine, but remained at a high level overall.

Shoppers became less willing to purchase as the effects of the European Central Bank’s June rate cut, which had discouraged Germans from saving, started to wear off.

Other recent indicators have shown industrial production, orders, exports and monthly retail sales falling while investor morale has also weakened.

For a related table, click on (Reporting by Anja Nilsson; Editing by Michelle Martin and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.