TABLE-German GfK November consumer sentiment indicator slips to 7.0
October 31, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-German GfK November consumer sentiment indicator slips to 7.0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German consumer morale edged down
from a six-year high heading into November, a survey showed on
Thursday, suggesting the government can still rely on private
consumption to buoy growth while exports are weak.
    GfK market research group said its forward-looking consumer
sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people in
Europe's largest economy, edged down to 7.0 going into November
from 7.1 in October.
    
                                 NOV 13    OCT 13    NOV 12
 Consumer climate                7.0       7.1       6.0
 Consumer climate components     OCT 13    SEPT 13   OCT 12
 - willingness to buy            44.4      45.0      33.9
 - income expectations           32.7      33.7      29.9
 - business cycle expectations   11.3      10.7      -15.8
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the 
development of real private consumption in the following month. 
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth 
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in 
comparison with the same period a year ago. 
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator 
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private 
consumption. 
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance 
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations 
about the development of household finances in the coming 12 
months. 
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects 
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic 
situation in the next 12 months. 
    
    
    
 (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
