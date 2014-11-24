German business morale rebounds in November

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German business sentiment rebounded in November, breaking a streak of six straight declines, in a sign Europe’s largest economy is gaining momentum again after narrowly avoiding a recession in the third quarter.

The Ifo’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 104.7 from 103.2 in the previous month, the Munich-based think tank said on Monday.

The Reuters consensus forecast had been for a reading of 103.0, with forecasts ranging from 102.0 to 104.3.