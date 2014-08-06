FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German orders fall at their sharpest rate in almost three years in June
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

German orders fall at their sharpest rate in almost three years in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted their biggest monthly fall since September 2011 in June as geopolitical developments and risks made companies more cautious about taking out contracts, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday.

Contracts fell by 3.2 percent on the month.

The reading missed the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent increase and undershot even the lowest estimate for a decrease of 0.5 percent. The data for May was revised up to a drop of -1.6 percent from a previous -1.7 percent.

Bookings from the euro zone tumbled by 10.4 percent while domestic orders were down by 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.