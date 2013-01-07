FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roesler sees robust German growth in 2013
January 7, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Roesler sees robust German growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Monday he expects to see robust economic growth also in 2013 after a strong performance last year and that a current period of weakness will only be temporary.

The German economy has so far weathered the euro zone debt crisis relatively well, expanding by 4.2 percent in 2010 and 3 percent in 2011. The country’s gross domestic product is believed to have grown by about 0.8 percent in 2012 but the government is expected to trim its 2013 forecast of 1.0 percent.

