German exports to Russia plunge 26 pct in August, data shows

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German exports to Russia fell by more than 26 percent on the year in August, the sharpest fall since the financial crisis in 2009, according to data released on Wednesday which underlines the impact of Russia sanctions on Europe’s biggest economy.

Exports to Russia in August were worth 2.3 billion euros($2.93 billion), a 26.3 percent drop against the same month a year earlier, the Statistics Office said. For the January-August period, exports fell 16.6 percent to 20.3 billion euros.

German shipments to Russia had already shrunk 5.2 percent in 2013, having seen high growth rates from 2010-2012.

The Statistics Office said that in the first eight months of the year, machinery made up 22.6 percent of total shipments to Russia, followed by cars and car parts with 19 percent and chemical products with 10 percent.

The sharpest drop in exports for January-August was for cars, which were down 27.3 percent, followed by machinery, which dropped 17.2 percent, and chemicals, down 5.9 percent. ($1 = 0.7857 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Rene Wagner; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Crispian Balmer)