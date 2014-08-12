ZEW economist-Ukraine crisis hits German sentiment in August

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Anxieties over the Ukraine crisis and how this might impact future business hit economic sentiment in Germany, the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday, as it reported a fall in investor morale to its lowest level since December 2012.

Conflicts in Gaza and Iraq are remote from Germany, ZEW economist Frieder Mokinski said, but the Ukraine conflict had an impact.

“The decline in economic sentiment is likely connected to the ongoing geopolitical tensions that have affected the German economy,” ZEW said in a statement.

“Since the economy in the Eurozone is not gaining momentum either, the signs are that economic growth in Germany will be weaker in 2014 than expected,” it added. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)