FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZEW economist-Ukraine crisis hits German sentiment in August
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

ZEW economist-Ukraine crisis hits German sentiment in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Anxieties over the Ukraine crisis and how this might impact future business hit economic sentiment in Germany, the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday, as it reported a fall in investor morale to its lowest level since December 2012.

Conflicts in Gaza and Iraq are remote from Germany, ZEW economist Frieder Mokinski said, but the Ukraine conflict had an impact.

“The decline in economic sentiment is likely connected to the ongoing geopolitical tensions that have affected the German economy,” ZEW said in a statement.

“Since the economy in the Eurozone is not gaining momentum either, the signs are that economic growth in Germany will be weaker in 2014 than expected,” it added. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.