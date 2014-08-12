FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-German investor morale plunges to lowest in over 1-1/2 years in August
August 12, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-German investor morale plunges to lowest in over 1-1/2 years in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats)

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor morale fell to its lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is in for a rough ride in the third quarter.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment fell for an eighth consecutive month to 8.6 in August, its lowest since December 2012 and missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 18.2.

A separate gauge of current conditions tumbled to 44.3 from 61.8 in July, undershooting the consensus forecast for a reading of 55.5.

The index was based on a survey of 222 analysts and investors, and conducted between July 28 and August 11, ZEW said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

