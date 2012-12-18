US, Europe may take five years to recover from jobs crisis, UN says

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Global economic growth is expected to remain sluggish in the coming year and will be insufficient to pull countries out the unemployment crisis many are facing, the United Nations said in a report on Tuesday.

It said under policies now in place it may take at least five years to recover from the job losses in Europe and the United States in the 2008-2009 recession.

“A worsening of the euro area crisis, the ‘fiscal cliff’ in the United States and a hard landing in China could cause a new global recession,” said Rob Vos, head of the U.N. Development Policy and Analysis Division. “Each of these risks could cause global output losses of between 1 and 3 percent.”

U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, is working with Republicans to avert steep tax hikes and deep spending cuts duet to take effect next month. Known as the “fiscal cliff,” the measures could trigger another recession.

The global economy is expected to grow at 2.2 percent in 2012, 2.4 percent in 2013 and 3.2 percent in 2014, the United Nations said in a report titled “World Economic Situation and Prospects 2013.”

It said that 2.4 percent “world gross product” growth in 2013 would be “well below potential.”

“This pace of growth will be far from sufficient to overcome the continued jobs crisis that many countries are still facing,” the United Nations said.

“With existing policies and growth trends, it may take at least another five years for Europe and the United States to make up for the job losses caused by the Great Recession of 2008-2009,” it added.