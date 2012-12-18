FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US, Europe may take five years to recover from jobs crisis, UN says
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

US, Europe may take five years to recover from jobs crisis, UN says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Global economic growth is expected to remain sluggish in the coming year and will be insufficient to pull countries out the unemployment crisis many are facing, the United Nations said in a report on Tuesday.

It said under policies now in place it may take at least five years to recover from the job losses in Europe and the United States in the 2008-2009 recession.

“A worsening of the euro area crisis, the ‘fiscal cliff’ in the United States and a hard landing in China could cause a new global recession,” said Rob Vos, head of the U.N. Development Policy and Analysis Division. “Each of these risks could cause global output losses of between 1 and 3 percent.”

U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, is working with Republicans to avert steep tax hikes and deep spending cuts duet to take effect next month. Known as the “fiscal cliff,” the measures could trigger another recession.

The global economy is expected to grow at 2.2 percent in 2012, 2.4 percent in 2013 and 3.2 percent in 2014, the United Nations said in a report titled “World Economic Situation and Prospects 2013.”

It said that 2.4 percent “world gross product” growth in 2013 would be “well below potential.”

“This pace of growth will be far from sufficient to overcome the continued jobs crisis that many countries are still facing,” the United Nations said.

“With existing policies and growth trends, it may take at least another five years for Europe and the United States to make up for the job losses caused by the Great Recession of 2008-2009,” it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.