Guatemala sees narrower fiscal deficit in 2013

GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Guatemala expects to cut its fiscal deficit in 2013 and sell more debt abroad where interest rates are lower than at home, deputy finance minister Dorval Carias said on Wednesday.

Next year’s deficit in the Central American country will narrow to 2.2 percent from 2.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012 as an improved tax take and tighter government spending strengthen the country’s budgetary position.

“We are reducing to 2.2 percent our 2013 fiscal deficit,” Carias said, adding that most of the gap will be financed by foreign loans and bond sales.

External net financing will total 1.3 percent of GDP in 2013, up from 0.7 percent in 2012 as the country seeks to take advantage of low international interest rates.

“Conditions in international debt markets favor the country because rates are lower than in previous years,” Carias added. “We estimate that we can sell abroad below 5 percent.”

Guatemala’s Congress is debating the 2013 budget proposal which projects a slight increase in state income to 12.7 of GDP, up from 12 percent in 2012.