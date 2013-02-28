HK Exchange Fund assets HK$2,902.8 bln end-Jan-HKMA

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$2,902.8 billion ($374 billion) at the end of January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday.

The figure was HK$120.6 billion higher than the total at the end of December, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$98.9 billion and HK$21.7 billion respectively, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to purchases of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars, valuation gains on foreign currency investments, increases in unsettled purchases of securities and Certificates of Indebtedness.

The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to valuation gains in Hong Kong equities and placements received from fiscal reserves. These increases were partly offset by a decrease in Exchange Fund Bills and Notes issued but not yet settled.