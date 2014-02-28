FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Exchange Fund assets down at HK$3,014.1 bln end-Jan -HKMA
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

HK Exchange Fund assets down at HK$3,014.1 bln end-Jan -HKMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,014.1 billion ($388.41 billion) at the end of January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure was HK$15.9 billion lower than the total at the end of December, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets falling HK$11.3 billion and HK$4.6 billion respectively, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the decline in foreign currency assets was mainly due to reduced holding of foreign currency deposits, valuation losses on foreign currency investments and a decrease in unsettled purchases of securities. These decreases were partly offset by an increase in foreign currency assets connected with the issuance of additional Certificates of Indebtedness.

The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to a decrease in Exchange Fund Bills and Notes issued but not yet settled, mark-to-market loss on Hong Kong equities and a decrease in unsettled purchases of securities. These decreases were partly offset by placements received from Fiscal Reserves.

$1 = 7.7601 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.