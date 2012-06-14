FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Q1 industrial production index down 1.6 pct
June 14, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

HK Q1 industrial production index down 1.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2012
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.	
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:	
	
                                    Q1 2012     Q4 2011	
 Food, beverages and tobacco            6.5         6.4	
 Textiles                             -11.5       -16.7^	
 Wearing apparel                      -19.1       -12.6^	
 Paper products, printing and	
 reproduction of recorded media        -2.3        -0.2^	
 Metal, computer, electronic and	
 optical products, machinery and	
 equipment                            -14.7       -18.8	
    	
 ^ Revised	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim
Coghill)


