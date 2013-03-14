FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK industrial production index down 0.8 pct in 2012
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

HK industrial production index down 0.8 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.8 percent in 2012 compared with the same
period last year, the Census and Statistics Department said on
Thursday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:

                                 Jan-Dec 2012  Q4 2012  Q3 2012
 Food, beverages and tobacco              5.0      5.3      6.0
 Textiles                                -5.0     -0.9     -5.5
 Wearing apparel                        -20.7    -22.8    -21.3 
 Paper products, printing and
 production of recorded media            -3.8     -5.1     -4.4^
 Metal, computer, electronic and  
 optical products, machinery and 
 equipment                               -9.1      0.7     -6.3
    
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
