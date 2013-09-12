FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Q2 industrial production index up 0.3 pct
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

HK Q2 industrial production index up 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production rose by 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2013
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indexes of industrial production by selected industry grouping:

                                      Q2 2013  Q1 2013
 Food, beverages and tobacco              4.9      4.1
 Textiles                                -4.9     -6.0
 Wearing apparel                        -15.4    -20.0 
 Paper products, printing and
 production of recorded media            -4.4     -4.2^
 Metal, computer, electronic and  
 optical products, machinery and 
 equipment                               -4.8      0.7
     
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
