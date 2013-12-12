FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Q3 industrial production index down 0.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 12, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

HK Q3 industrial production index down 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.9 percent in the third quarter of 2013
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
                                      
                                      Q3 2013  Q2 2013
 Food, beverages and tobacco              3.1      4.9      
 Textiles                                -8.0     -4.9     
 Wearing apparel                        -11.9    -15.4    
 Paper products, printing and
 production of recorded media            -2.3     -4.4     
 Metal, computer, electronic and  
 optical products, machinery and 
 equipment                              -13.0     -4.8      

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.