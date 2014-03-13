FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Q4 industrial production index up 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 13, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 4 years ago

HK Q4 industrial production index up 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production rose by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping: 
    
                                      Q4 2013   Q3 2013
 Food, beverages and tobacco              2.4      3.2*
 Textiles                               -11.7     -7.9*     
 Wearing apparel                          0.5    -11.9    
 Paper products, printing and
 production of recorded media            -2.4     -2.3     
 Metal, computer, electronic and  
 optical products, machinery and 
 equipment                              -12.4    -13.1*     
     
 * Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.