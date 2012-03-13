FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK industrial production index up 0.7 pct in 2011
March 13, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 6 years ago

HK industrial production index up 0.7 pct in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production rose 0.7 percent in 2011, the Census and Statistics
department said on Tuesday.	
    Textiles output was down 13.2 percent and output of metals,
computer, electronic and optical products, machinery and
equipment fell 9.4 percent.	
    Food, beverages and tobacco output increased 7.0 percent
while paper products, printing and reproduction of recorded
media output was up 1.3 percent.	
    Production of apparel was down 10.2 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

